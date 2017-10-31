

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Upbeat earnings news helped European stocks inch higher on Tuesday, although overall gains remained muted ahead of key central bank policy decisions from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England due this week.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.22 percent at 394.78 in late opening deals after rising 0.1 percent on Monday.



France's CAC 40 index was also moving up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was rising 0.4 percent, while the German market was closed for a public holiday.



BP shares jumped 3.5 percent. The British oil giant reported a 9.2 percent increase in third-quarter earnings and announced it would launch a share buyback.



Budget airline Ryanair Holdings jumped 5.2 percent. The company maintained its full-year profit guidance after reporting an 11 percent increase in first-half profit.



Specialty chemicals firm Croda climbed 3.5 percent after a good performance across all three businesses in the third quarter.



Packaging company DS Smith advanced 1.5 percent after it delivered first-half trading results in line with expectations.



Plane maker Airbus rallied 2.7 percent after reaffirming its 2017 guidance.



On the flip side, pumps specialist Weir Group fell more than 5 percent in London after a profit warning.



BNP Paribas tumbled 3 percent after the French lender posted lower trading revenues in the third quarter.



Pharmaceutical firm Eurofins lost nearly 3 percent on equity dilution worries.



In economic releases, the French economy expanded 0.5 percent sequentially in the third quarter, in line with expectations, but slightly slower than the revised 0.6 percent expansion posted in the second quarter, official data showed.



A gauge of consumer spending increased in September after falling in the previous month, while consumer price inflation rose to 1.1 percent in October from 1 percent in September on higher food prices.



