

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 6.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area GDP and consumer price figures. GDP is forecast to grow 0.5 percent on quarter in the third quarter, slower than the 0.6 percent rise in the second quarter.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the yen and franc, it held steady against the greenback and the pound.



The euro was worth 131.78 against the yen, 1.1606 against the franc, 1.1634 against the greenback and 0.8814 against the pound as of 5:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX