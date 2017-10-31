

31st October 2017



Sequa Petroleum N.V. (the Company) Annual Report 2016 is now available to download from the Company's website.



Sequa Petroleum has also published the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held on 8 December 2017, at 10:00 a.m. hours CET. Full documentation is available to download from the Company's website.



