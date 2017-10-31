Winners of Xifu International Gold Wedding Jewellery Design Competition reinvigorate the industry with exemplary designs

HONG KONG, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Xifu International Gold Wedding Jewellery Design Competition is playing a pivotal role in injecting jewellery designs with modern flair and cross-cultural influences. The 2017 competition is still the talk of the town even though its award ceremony took place a month ago on 12 September. Of the inaugural edition's 11 winners, eight are from China while the remaining three hail from Turkey, India and the United Arab Emirates respectively.

Wang Xiao Mei, a professional designer from Beijing, took home the Xifu Grand Prize for her delicate and exquisite design that was lauded by all of the judges. Her winning entry was inspired by the Golden Wattle. According to Wang, the flower alludes to an old story of true and everlasting love between a couple, thereby embodying the competition's theme, "Oneness." She also thanked the judges for acknowledging and appreciating her cutting-edge design.

Yi Ran, who was awarded the first prize in the Plain Gold Jewellery category, was grateful to be given an international platform to showcase her talents. She ingeniously applied mechanical concepts to her design so that it would form the Chinese word for "Oneness" when arranged at a certain angle. The first prize in the Gem-set Gold Jewellery category went to Xu Min. Her design drew inspiration from the water molecule, which consists of inseparable bonds between two elements. She noted that this concept of togetherness and completion likewise applies to the competition's theme, "Oneness."

The second prize winner in the Plain Gold Jewellery category, Meltem Sahan from Turkey, felt extremely proud to represent her country in an international competition. According to her, the award boosts her determination to continue pursuing her career in the field of design. Huang Xiang Min, winner of the second prize in the Gem-set Gold Jewellery category, shared the glory of his victory with the craftsmen who flawlessly captured the essence of his design in the actual jewellery piece. His win emboldens him to vie for the Xifu Grand Prize in the next competition, he added.

The rest of the winners likewise said they were grateful for the opportunities afforded to them in this international competition, adding that they would continue striving for excellence and success in the field of jewellery design.

The Xifu International Gold Wedding Jewellery Design Competition has not only cast the spotlight on budding and accomplished designers alike, but is also paving the way for further development and innovation in the gold wedding jewellery sector.

Given the success and international exposure from the competition, along with the launch of the Global Alliance of Design Institutes, more modern, meaningful and spectacular designs are expected to emerge in the gold jewellery market.

The Xifu International Gold Wedding Jewellery Design Competition encourages more designers to participate in its future editions and seize the chance to gain international recognition and acclaim.

