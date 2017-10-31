CNA Hardy Appoints Stuart Middleton As Head of Small Business

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CNA Hardy, a leading specialist commercial insurance provider for clients within the Lloyd's and company markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Middleton as Head of Small Business.

Reporting to David Brosnan, CEO, Stuart will be responsible for developing and building out a profitable growth and distribution strategy for CNA Hardy's small business portfolio.

Stuart joins with a proven track record of building profitable business and highly effective teams, having held numerous leadership roles including Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO), Europe at Hiscox and most recently, CUO and Joint Managing Director of EXIN's Wholesale Division, based in Barcelona. He is fluent in French and a good working knowledge of German and Spanish.

David Brosnan, CEO at CNA Hardy, said: "Stuart heads up our ambitious plan to transform the way we work with small businesses. Stuart's wealth of experience and expertise will enable us to refine our underwriting and pricing strategies, and focus on developing an effective, customer focused service that utilises technology solutions and a service platform to drive efficiency. We are delighted to welcome him to CNA Hardy."

Stuart begins at CNA Hardy on 6 November 2017.

About CNA Hardy

CNA Hardy, acting through Hardy (Underwriting Agencies) Limited and CNA Insurance Company Limited, independent wholly-owned UK subsidiaries, are a leading specialist commercial insurance provider for clients within both the Lloyd's and company markets. For more information, please visit CNA Hardy at www.cnahardy.com.

About CNA

CNA is the eighth largest commercial insurer in the United States. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia, backed by 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA visit our website at www.cna.com

