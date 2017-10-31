The Crowd Invest Summit: Should You ICO? Artificial Intelligence Powered Chatbot Can Help

The Country's Largest Crowd Investing Conference Launches Artificial Intelligence Based Assessment For Startups Interested In Launching an ICO

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2017 / The third annual Crowd Invest Summit West will be held on May 1-2, 2018 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and with speakers like Adam Draper and David Siemer; Cryptocurrencies and Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) will be a major focus again at the event. Because of this, Crowd Invest Summit has developed an artificial intelligence powered chatbot that will help companies decide if they are the right fit for the new and exciting fundraising method.

"ICOs were such a hot topic at this years summit that the number one question founders asked us, was if their company was a good fit for it," said Josef Holm, Co-Founder of Crowd Invest Summit. "Being techies ourselves, Alon and I decided to create a solution to help founders answer that question."

Easily accessible from ICOQUIZ.com, the new chatbot utilizes Facebook Messenger, and soon also Amazon Alexa, to easily communicate with interested entrepreneurs.

"It's important to us that the learning process for entrepreneurs is as seamless as possible," said Alon Goren, Co-Founder of Crowd Invest Summit. "Our conference was founded on the democratization of capital, and creating opportunity for all. Everyone should be able to access and understand the tools available to them."

The summit will feature A-list keynote speakers and a robust agenda spanning a variety of equity crowdfunding themes including investment analysis, initial coin offerings (ICOs), token sales, crowd sales, real estate opportunities, marketing strategies, trends and insights from leading investors and industry experts. Early bird discounted tickets are available for $99 for a limited time via the summit's website.

Founded and produced by equity crowdfunding industry pioneers and marketing experts who are among the most followed and influential individuals in Fintech (Josef Holm and Alon Goren), the Crowd Invest Summit was developed with the vision that every American - whether accredited or not - can now be a venture capitalist. Returning sponsors include industry-leading service providers such as OTC Markets, VerifyInvestor.com, Homeier Law PC, FundingTree, Krowdster and Carman, Tate, Lehnhof Israelsen, LP. Sponsorship details available here.

Robert Herjavec, an investor from ABC's hit TV show Shark Tank, Marcus Lemonis, an investor from CNBC's hit TV show The Profit, Brock Pierce, investor and founder of Blockchain Capital, and bestselling author and investor James Altucher have given keynote speeches at the Summit. This year the summit will continue to bring top-notch investor speakers to the stage.

About The Crowd Invest Summit

The conference was developed with the vision that every American - whether accredited or not - can now be a venture capitalist. As the largest crowdfunding conference in the country, the summit brings together every facet of the equity crowdfunding industry including angel investors, venture capital investors, retail investors, real estate investors, startups / entrepreneurs, issuers, funding portals, broker-dealers, marketing and PR firms, crowdfunding service providers, Fintech service providers and members of the media.

Robert Herjavec from from Shark Tank on stage at Crowd Invest Summit.





Marcus Lemonis from The Profit on stage at Crowd Invest Summit.

SOURCE: The Crowd Invest Summit