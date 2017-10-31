Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2017) - Fab-Form Industries Ltd. (TSXV: FBF) ("Fab-Form" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 1,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a subscription price of $0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share").

All securities issued will be subject to a hold period that expires four months and a day from the closing date in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and applicable Canadian securities laws.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for the development of the following patented products:

ZAT Bracket

Monopour Prefab

Fast-Tube Clear

About Fab-Form Industries Ltd.

Fab-Form designs, develops and commercializes sustainable foundations for the construction industry.

Contact Information

Rick Fearn, CEO

rick@fab-form.com

FAB-FORM INDUSTRIES LTD.

Unit 19, 1610 Derwent Way

Delta, BC V3M 6W1

604.596.3278 Ext 101

http://www.fab-form.com/investor/privatePlacement.php

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information included in this news release constitutes forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation.

The Company does not intend to engage in a public offering of Units in the United States.

