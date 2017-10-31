

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aetna Inc (AET) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $814 million, or $2.45 per share. This was higher than $734 million, or $2.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $14.95 billion. This was down from $15.74 billion last year.



Aetna Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $814 Mln. vs. $734 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.9% -EPS (Q3): $2.45 vs. $2.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.4% -Analysts Estimate: $2.09 -Revenue (Q3): $14.95 Bln vs. $15.74 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.75



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX