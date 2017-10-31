

KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC



Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights and Capital



Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the 'Company') announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme Terms & Conditions issued to shareholders on 19 April 2011) the Company allotted 686,439 Ordinary shares of 1p each (the 'New Ordinary shares') in the capital of the Company on 31 October 2017. The New Ordinary shares were issued at a price of 21.31p per Ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value less the dividend of 0.5 pence per Ordinary share.



Of the 686,439 New Ordinary shares allotted on 31 October 2017, an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of 456,888 New Ordinary shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on 1 November 2017. The New Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.



A further application will be made to the UK Listing Authority for the 229,551 remaining shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. It is expected that dealings will commence on 7 November 2017. The New Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.



Following the issue of the New Ordinary shares, the capital of the Company as at 31 October 2017 consists of 313,378,367 Ordinary shares of which 40,980,000 are in Treasury.



Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 272,398,367 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



For further information please contact:



Vikash Hansrani Albion Capital Group LLP



31 October 2017



Tel: 020 7601 1850



