HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- One Exam Prep, LLC, a division of ProBility Media Corp. (OTCQB: PBYA), an EdTech company building the first full-service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades, today announced that it has closed the previously announced Asset Purchase Agreement with Contractor Exam Preps, of Pittsboro, North Carolina. Contractor Exam Preps has a twenty-year history preparing students to pass the exam required by the National Association of State Contractor Licensing Agencies (NASCLA). NASCLA is the leading association regulating the business of contractors while promoting best practices and license uniformity for agencies that regulate the construction industry.

"This transaction further expands One Exam Prep as a nationwide leader in exam prep for contractors and licensees, particularly the NASCLA related certifications. We look forward to working with Chris Barrow, President of Contractor Exam Preps, and investing in the growth of this unique opportunity," stated Evan Levine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ProBility Media Corp. "This transaction represents our fifth acquisition during our fiscal year ending October 31, 2017. In addition to this accretive transaction, ProBility has a strong pipeline of additional deal opportunities in various stages of negotiation, and although there is no guarantee that any of these prospects will close, we believe that they could contribute to further expansion and success as we enter fiscal 2018."

About ProBility Media Corp.

ProBility Media Corp. is an EdTech company building the first full-service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades. Through its divisions Brown Technical Media Corp., Brown Technical Publications Inc., Brown Book Shop, Inc., National Electrical Wholesale Providers, W Marketing, One Exam Prep, LLC, ProBility Safety Academy, ProBility Immersive Technologies, Cranbury International and its partnership with Globalsim Inc., ProBility is executing a disruptive strategy of defragmenting the skilled trades training market place by offering high quality training courses and materials and preparing the workforce for excellence. ProBility services customers from the tradesman to the small business to the enterprise level corporation.

For more information, visit http://www.ProBilityMedia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition or alteration to the information included in this Press Release including such forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

ProBility Media Corp.

Evan Levine

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Noah Davis

President and Chief Operating Officer

713.652.3937



Investor Contact:

PCG Advisory Group

Chuck Harbey

646.863.7997

Email Contact



