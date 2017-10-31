Frost & Sullivan Recognizes GREENTECH SA for Its New Product Innovation in Cosmetics and Personal Care

GREENTECH's URBALYSprovides three unique protective functions in one skin care ingredient

SANTA CLARA, California, Oct. 31,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the cosmetics and personal care market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes GREENTECH SA with the 2017 European Frost & Sullivan Award for New Product Innovation. In April 2017, GREENTECH SA launched its URBALYS a new anti-pollution ingredient that combines three unique functions into one ingredient. This novel biological ingredient activates the skin's defense and cellular detoxification pathways while providing a barrier function, cellular defenses, and an anti-inflammatory response to combat the negative impacts of air pollution.

Increasing health concerns about air pollution have been the main driver for the cosmetic industry to introduce anti-pollution ingredients, such as plant extracts, polymer films, vitamins, and/or natural antioxidant complexes. At first designed for the Asian market, where pollution levels are high, the demand for cosmetics incorporating anti-pollution ingredients has been rising over the past few years in Western regions as well, providing attractive growth opportunities for ingredient manufacturers. Today's market is increasingly competitive, and diversification is crucial.

"GREENTECH has a proven track record in pioneering innovation for cosmetic ingredients," said Dr. Antonella Lisella-Wright at Frost & Sullivan. "As part of the GREENTECH Group, the company is one of the market leaders in developing ingredients from plants and biotechnology in the cosmetic and nutraceutical fields, often producing innovative ingredients every year in the GREENTECH laboratories. URBALYSis the latest in a continuous stream of innovative products from the company, which just last year launched SOLIBERINE whole photo protector that prevents the formation of free radicals and reduces inflammation and cell apoptosis after exposure to UV, infrared and blue lights radiations."

The company's newest ingredient, URBALYS is different from other products in the anti-pollution skin care market because it is an all-in-one protection ingredient which protects skin tissue against all urban pollution forms: Activates the skin's defense and cellular detoxification pathways, while providing a barrier function, cellular defenses, and an anti-inflammatory response. It does so by activating the cell signal pathways of the nuclear factor (erythroid-derived 2)-like 2 (Nrf2) and by decreasing activity of the Nuclear Factor-KB (NF-KB), which are the two key transcription factors that regulate cellular responses to oxidative stress and inflammation, respectively.

A pioneer in plant biotechnology when created in 1992, GREENTECH develops and produces for the cosmetic, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, high-tech active ingredients originating from the deep mechanisms of plants, algae, micro-algae and micro-organisms drawn from across the world. One company is dedicated to each bio universe: GREENTECH (Botanical), GREENSEA (Marine), BIOVITIS (Microbial), MAPRIC (Brazilian Biodiversity) and has 3 subsidiaries in USA, Germany, and Brazil.

GREENTECH is present on all continents and more than 30 countries across the world thanks to a network of local distributors. Its strong focus on research and development (R&D), GREENTECH has expanded its database with the discovery of over 30,000 plants and 300,000 biological molecules for the development of new, targeted active ingredients. This expansive database, coupled with GREENTECH's unique pharmaceutical approach to develop cosmetic ingredients, allows GREENTECH to develop high-quality products that meet or exceed customer needs and offer significant advantages over similar ingredients currently on the market.

"Most companies today have to create a combination of different ingredients in the same cosmetic formulation to achieve the same amount of protection as URBALYS" said Wright. "GREENTECH has long-standing experience in combining natural ingredients with biotechnology and bioinformatics, which allowed it to develop URBALYS This innovative ingredient offers measurable value to end users by providing a multi-purpose skin care ingredient that offers protection against pollution, anti-aging properties by eliminating free radicals, an increase in the skin's natural defense, and anti-inflammatory properties."

GREENTECH has a proven track record in pioneering innovation for cosmetic ingredients in a crowded, competitive cosmetics and personal care market. Frost & Sullivan commends GREENTECH for developing URBALYS an innovative three-in-one anti-pollution ingredient that offers a strong value proposition to customers and positions GREENTECH as a top contender in the cosmetics anti-pollution ingredient market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

