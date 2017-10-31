Global Part Transfer Robots Market 2017-2021: Analysis By Type of Robot & End User

DUBLIN, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Part Transfer Robots Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global part transfer robots market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.50% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Part Transfer Robots Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of collaborative robots. Large industrial robots work within fences to ensure the safety of workers while performing heavy payload lifting related works. Part transfer robots are extensively used in such applications. Vendors are putting in tremendous efforts to enhance the collaboration capabilities of these robots, thereby increasing their adoption among industry players.

According to the report, one driver in the market is ensure safety of workforce. The adoption of part transfer robots ensures the safety of workforce and reduces industrial accidents when compared with manual handling of processes. The circumstances under which part transfer activities are undertaken are not safe, especially in foundry and die casting activities that involve molten metal. These types of activities created the need for robots in part handling activities. Moreover, handling of delicate materials, such as glass, automobile sheets, car, paints, and woods, may cause injuries to humans, whereas robots can handle such materials with the help of grippers and EOAT easily and can support transport activities carefully.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost associated with part transfer robots. Robots include various high-tech hardware components, such as smart sensors, controllers, motor, and software, for integrating all the hardware components that increase the associated cost considerably. In addition, after-sales services are also included, which add to the existing high cost. A typical part transfer robot will cost around $80,000, and that may further increase if any customization is required by end-user according to the operational requirement.

Key vendors

Yaskawa Motoman

FANUC

ABB

KUKA

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type Of Robot



Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 08: Geographical Segmentation



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fk9gsq/global_part

