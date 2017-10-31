

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation eased unexpectedly in October, though marginally, flash data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



Inflation slowed to 1.4 percent in October from 1.5 percent in September. Economists had expected the inflation to remain stable at 1.5 percent.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, moderated to 0.9 percent from 1.1 percent in the preceding month. Meanwhile, the rate was forecast to remain steady at 1.1 percent.



Energy price growth eased to 3.0 percent in October from 3.9 percent in September.



Prices of food, alcohol and tobacco grew at a faster rate of 2.4 percent annually, after a 1.9 percent rise in the previous month.



