31 October 2017 Announcement No. 29/2017



With reference to Section 10 of Order No. 1258 of 9 November 2015 on issuers' disclosure requirements, it is hereby announced that the share capital of Topdanmark totals DKK 90,000,000 representing 90,000,000 shares of DKK 1 each, corresponding to 90,000,000 voting rights.



