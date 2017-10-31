The "Effective Budgeting and Operational Cost Control" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

To ensure effective financial management of a department or even the entire organisation, there is the need to prepare a realistic budget and ensure compliance with the approved budget. Furthermore, to ensure this compliance, operational costs need to be monitored and controlled so that as to ensure financial discipline.Effective Budgeting and Operational Cost Control training course will help participants to understand the main concepts and methodology around cost management and budgeting.

By the end of the course, participants will be able to:

Apply the essential concepts of accounting, budgets and finance

Apply the use of unit cost measurements in performance-based budgeting

Maintain strategic cost control.

Appreciate the importance of reducing unnecessary costs

Identify appropriate outputs for an organizational unit or programme component

Determine and apply the costs estimated to produce those outputs and calculate a cost per unit of output.

Use best practices to create written budget justifications

Locate guidance on budgeting for capital assets, and integrate performance budgeting into your organization's budget formulation process.

Who Should Attend:

This one week Effective Budgeting and Operational Cost Control training course is ideal for senior managers who manage budgets or managers who are currently managing projects and/or contracts. Senior managers who control cost and budgeting for their departments or organizations will also find this course extremely beneficial.

Agenda:

Introduction: Building a Common Financial Language

Key role of budgeting and cost control in contemporary organisations

The 21st century business imperative: delivering value added (but to whom?)

Towards a cross-functional process-view of the organisation

Financial vs. Managerial accounting (decision making)

Understand your processes: integrating financial and non-financial aspects

Identify the key processes/projects for your own organisation

Contributing effectively to Strategic Planning

Budgeting and Cost analysis

Cost concepts and terminology

Different costs for different purposes

Fixed Vs Variable costs: the Cost-Volume-Profit analysis model

Contribution Margin analysis

Manufacturing vs. non-manufacturing costs

Period Vs. Product costs: inventory evaluation and control

Linking Budgeting and Forecasting into the Business' Strategy

Traditional vs. Advanced Techniques in Cost-control

Under-costing and over-costing: the consequences for profitability

How to refine a costing system?

Indirect (OH) Vs. Direct costs: Traditional Cost Allocations systems Vs. Activity-Based Costing (ABC)

Cost hierarchy Cost drivers

Linking resources, activities and management

Introducing Activity-Based Budgeting (ABB) and Management (ABM)

Preparing Rolling Forecasts

Role of forecasts and the link to strategy

Comparing and contrasting budgets and forecasts

Identifying key business drivers

The rolling forecast process

Forecasting methods

Applying best practice' risk management and control in your area

Role of risk management in corporate governance

Finance' role in supporting risk management

Cost Effective risk management in Finance' own processes

Cutting costs and improving effectiveness

Role of cost management in the business strategy

Cost management and motivation

Embedding cost control in the business

Role of Finance in cost control

Beyond the Budgets: Balanced scorecards and Six-sigma

Broadening performance measurement systems

The key role of customer satisfaction and business process reengineering

Beyond budgeting: integrating financial and non-financial issues

Introducing the Balanced Scorecard

Introducing the Strategy maps

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gjr8wc/effective

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031005727/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Management, Accounting