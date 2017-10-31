Global Transparent Ceramics Market 2017-2021: Growing Demand from Solar Energy Conversion & Storage

DUBLIN, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global transparent ceramics market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 22.10% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Transparent Ceramics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing demand from solar energy conversion and storage. Over past few years, the demand for transparent ceramics from the solar energy production sector has increased. Optically transparent single crystal materials, such as sapphire, aluminum oxynitride, and alumina, are used for producing concentrated solar power (CSP).

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising investment in infrastructure development. The global construction industry is growing at a fast pace with a major contribution from developing countries. In 2016, the industry reached approximately $8.82 trillion from $7.91 trillion in 2012. The revenue is expected to reach approximately $14.98 trillion by 2025. Developing countries have contributed 51.9% to the global construction industry in 2016 and are estimated to occupy approximately 62.5% by 2025. The governments of these regions are investing significantly in residential homes owing to the population shift to metropolitan cities in lieu of jobs, better lifestyle, and other amenities.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high transportation and logistics cost. Developed nations, especially the US, account for the larger portion of the demand for transparent ceramics due to their increased use in the aerospace and defense industries. Most of the production facilities of transparent ceramics find it difficult to expand geographically because of the high transportation and logistics costs. This is aggravated by the lack of toughness of ceramic materials. Safe transportation of fragile materials is a massive concern. A boom in the material industry has led to an increase in the safety concerns of material logistics as freight traffic has witnessed a sharp increase.

