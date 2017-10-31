

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group Plc. (BRBY.L) said Tuesday that Christopher Bailey will leave the Company at the end of 2018.



Christopher has concluded that after 17 years it will be the right time for him to pursue new creative projects. Christopher will remain President and Chief Creative Officer until 31 March 2018, when he will step down from the Board. He will provide his full support to Chief Executive Officer Marco Gobbetti and the team on the transition until 31 December 2018.



Christopher became CEO and Chief Creative Officer in May 2014. In this joint role, he continued to push boundaries and led the ongoing elevation of the brand. He has also built a highly talented and experienced creative team, capable of the constant re-invention that Burberry is known for.



The company noted that Christopher worked with the Board to put in place a new leadership structure and in July was succeeded as CEO by Marco Gobbetti.



Marco understands and supports Christopher's decision and will now begin the process of finding a successor.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX