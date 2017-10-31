

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harris Corp. (HRS) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $167 million, or $1.38 per share. This was up from $160 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $1.41 billion. This was down from $1.42 billion last year.



Harris Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $167 Mln. vs. $160 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.4% -EPS (Q1): $1.38 vs. $1.28 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q1): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.85 - $6.05 Full year revenue guidance: $6.02 - 6.14 Bln



