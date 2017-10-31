

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $1.39 billion, or $3.14 per share. This was up from $523 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $5.21 billion. This was up from $4.99 billion last year.



Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.39 Bln. vs. $523 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 165.8% -EPS (Q3): $3.14 vs. $1.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 173.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.25 -Revenue (Q3): $5.21 Bln vs. $4.99 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.4%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.19 - $1.29. Full year EPS guidance: $4.55 - $4.65



