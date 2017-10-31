Geneva - ERI is pleased to announce that Warwyck Private Bank ltd, headquartered in Phoenix, Mauritius, has chosen the OLYMPIC Banking System for the development of its private banking business.

Warwyck Private Bank Ltd is one of the first Banks in Mauritius to be granted a licence as an exclusively private banking and wealth management financial institution. The Bank intends to offer its clients high quality services based on the Swiss model.

To support its growth strategy in the Private Banking business, Warwyck Private Bank has decided to implement a new Banking System platform to replace several legacy systems. The OLYMPIC Banking System will support the entirety of the Bank's business lines, specifically embarking functionality such as Portfolio Management, Fund Management and Digital Banking.

The implementation project for the OLYMPIC Banking System has already started. The Bank will be equipped not only with advanced transaction processing and reporting tools, but also with a highly automated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...