

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY.PK, PCRFF.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-half net profit attributable to stockholders decreased 11% to 118.9 billion yen from 133.5 billion yen a year ago influenced by re-recording deferred tax assets in the same period last year.



Profit before income taxes increased by 8% to 194.8 billion yen. Operating profit increased 10% to 196.6 billion yen from 178.1 billion yen last year.



Consolidated group sales increased 9% to 3.86 trillion yen from 3.54 trillion yen last year. Domestic sales increased year on year. Overseas sales significantly increased due mainly to the large growth in the automotive-related business such as automotive infotainment systems and Energy, which includes rechargeable batteries.



Further, the company continues to expect attributable net income to be 130 billion yen or 55.99 yen, operating profit of 265 billion yen, and net sales of 7.35 trillion yen.



