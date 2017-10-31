Healthcare ecosystem stands to gain from increasing availability of genetics-based testing

Arthur D. Little, a consultancy known for strategic thinking, innovative insight and expertise in technology-intensive and emerging industries, today issued a report covering the future of diagnostics and the growth potential of personal genetics services.

The report, "Future of Diagnostics Personal Genetic Services Due for Explosive Growth," identifies genetic services companies as disruptive forces that are consumerizing genomic testing and driving rapid transformation of a soon to become $18 billion global industry. Pharmaceutical companies, payers, providers and medtech companies will be impacted by the shift.

In an outcomes-based quality care environment, access to genetic information is critical to the effectiveness of treatments. According to the report, the emerging testing technology means manufacturers can enhance clinical trials, payers can be selective in authorizing treatment payouts, and patients can have more confidence in outcomes.

"Genetic analysis has moved from the domain of the healthcare practitioner to that of the consumer," writes Craig Wylie, partner at Arthur D. Little. "We expect that a new, consumer-oriented industry will develop that will help individuals know and manage their risks…we also expect continued introduction of new assays going beyond mutation-based biomarkers to actionable biomarkers for an increasing number of conditions."

The report includes recommendations on how key players should adjust to a consumer-centric genetic information age, as well as analysis of how genetic information enhances more precise care options when addressing life-threatening and incurable diseases.

Access the report: www.adl.com/Futureofdiagnostics

About Arthur D. Little

Arthur D. Little has been at the forefront of innovation since 1886. We are an acknowledged thought leader in linking strategy, innovation and transformation in technology-intensive and converging industries. We navigate our clients through changing business ecosystems to uncover new growth opportunities. We enable our clients to build innovation capabilities and transform their organization.

Our consultants have strong practical industry experience combined with excellent knowledge of key trends and dynamics. Arthur D. Little is present in the most important business centers around the world. We are proud to serve most of the Fortune 1000 companies, in addition to other leading firms and public-sector organizations.

For further information, please visit www.adlittle.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031005068/en/

Contacts:

Arthur D. Little

United States Media:

Kristina Markos

Longview Strategies

Kmarkos@Longviewstrategies.com

978.225.9251

or

Europe/Japan Media:

Cate Bonthuys

Catalyst Comms

+44-7746546773

cate@catalystcomms.co.uk