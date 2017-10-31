Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Market 2017-2021: Unpredictability of Cyber Attacks Remains a Challenge

DUBLIN, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global smart grid cyber security market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.01% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is aging grid infrastructure. Globally, businesses and industries are highly dependent on the grid for reliable power. Any disruption to the grid can result in losses in billions and exposure of critical information. The concerns about aging grid infrastructure have shifted the focus on grid reliability, and cyber security has been gaining more attention across the world.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing vulnerabilities. Smart grid is a traditional grid integrated with advanced IT systems, which enable utilities to effectively monitor and have greater control of the various sections of the grid. Integrating a traditional grid with advanced computer and communication technologies improves service and reliability through information exchange and active participation of the end-users. Advances in IT and consequent implementation of such technologies improve power distribution and generation control, this, however, introduces serious cyber security concerns.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is unpredictability of cyber-attacks. Smart grid employs smart meters, which are connected to the customers' household appliances. Smart meters communicate and show users their electricity consumption data and billing information on personal mobile devices. The data may contain confidential information, which can be hacked and sold. The susceptibility to hacking creates fear in the minds of the user and makes the use of smart meters questionable. Notably, cyber threats within the smart grid market have the ability to evolve faster than the industry's ability to build and implement security procedures, given the vastness of the smart grid network.
Key vendors
- BAE Systems
- IBM
- IOActive
- Lockheed Martin
