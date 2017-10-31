

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) announced, for full year 2017, excluding the gain on the Eaton Cummins joint venture, the company is affirming the midpoint of guidance and narrowing guidance range by 5 cents at the upper and lower ends of the range. The company now expects net income and operating earnings per share to be between $4.55 and $4.65. This represents a 9 percent increase at the midpoint of guidance over 2016.



Eaton Corp. anticipates net income and operating earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2017 to be between $1.19 and $1.29.



Adjusted for Gain on Eaton Cummins Joint Venture, third-quarter net income and operating earnings per share Were $1.25, up 9 percent over third quarter of 2016. Sales in the third quarter of 2017 were $5.21 billion, up 4.5 percent over the same period in 2016. The sales increase consisted of 3.5 percent growth in organic sales and 1 percent increase from positive currency translation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX