Where the company increases or reduces the total number of shares or votes in the company, the company shall by law publish information regarding the change.



At the 2011 Annual General Meeting, a share conversion clause was added to Industrivärden's articles of association. Shareholders have the right at any time to request conversion of Class A shares to Class C shares. During the month of October 2017, 65 Class A shares were converted to Class C shares.



Following the share conversion, the number of votes in the company is 284,886,893. The total number of registered shares in the company is 435,209,877, of which 268,184,340 are Class A shares and 167,025,537 are Class C shares.



Stockholm, October 31, 2017



AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)



For further information, please contact:



Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00



