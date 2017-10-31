ObsEva SA / ObsEva SA to Hold Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Business Update Call on November 14, 2017 and Present at Credit Suisse and Jefferies Investor Conferences in November . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - October 31, 2017 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that it will release third quarter financial results the morning of Tuesday, November 14, 2017. ObsEva management will host an investment community conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, 2:00 p.m. Central European Time, on November 14, 2017 to discuss these financial results and provide a corporate update.

Investors may participate by dialing (844) 419-1772 for U.S. callers and (213) 660-0921 for international callers, and referring to conference ID 2197575. The webcast can be accessed under the "Investors" section of ObsEva's website www.obseva.com (http://www.obseva.com).

In addition, ObsEva management will be presenting at the below upcoming conferences and hosting one on one meetings with investors:

The Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference taking place in Scottsdale, Arizona on November 6-8, 2017. Company Management will be presenting on Wednesday November 8, at 11:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (MST).





The Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference taking place in London, on November 15-16, 2017. Company Management will be presenting on Wednesday November 15, at 8:40 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).



Both conference presentations will be webcast, and available in the "Investors" section of ObsEva's website www.ObsEva.com (http://www.ObsEva.com).





About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving ART outcomes. ObsEva is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com (http://www.ObsEva.com).

Media Contact:

Liz Bryan

Spectrum Science

lbryan@spectrumscience.com

(mailto:lbryan@spectrumscience.com)202-955-6222 x2526

Company Contact:

CEO Office contact

Delphine Renaud

delphine.renaud@obseva.ch (mailto:delphine.renaud@obseva.ch'subject=delphine.renaud@obseva.ch)

+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact

Mario Corso

Senior Director, Investor Relations

mario.corso@obseva.com (mailto:mario.corso@obseva.com)

781-366-5726

