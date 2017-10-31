

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) released a profit for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $4.06 billion, or $0.67 per share. This was up from $3.76 billion, or $0.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $13.17 billion. This was up from $13.05 billion last year.



Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $4.06 Bln. vs. $3.76 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.67 vs. $0.61 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q3): $13.17 Bln vs. $13.05 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.58 - $2.62 Full year revenue guidance: $52.4 - $53.1 Bln



