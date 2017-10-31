Block Energy Plc - Total Voting Rights

31 October 2017

Block Energy plc

("Block Energy' or the "Company')

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Board of Block Energy confirms that the Company has 489,841,048 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Accordingly, the Company has a total of 489,841,048 shares in issue which carry voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Issuer accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information contact: