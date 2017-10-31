Global Heating Equipment Market 2017-2021: Boosted By Growing Demand for District Heating

DUBLIN, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Heating Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global heating equipment market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Heating Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing adoption of building automation systems. Building automation systems (BASs), which monitor and control heating equipment and other facilities of a given building, are being modernized and enhanced by technological advances such as embedding them with computing and digital communication tools that allow them to improve energy efficiency. The number of integrated BAS installations has increased over the years. This is owing to the increase in the number of construction projects and building retrofits.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand for district heating. Worldwide, balanced steps and measures are being taken toward the adoption of renewable sources of energy. This is owing to the gradually depleting fossil fuels. Globally, all the countries are working toward saving energy by reducing energy consumption, and district heating is a step toward it. As a result, the district heating market is likely to register growth by manifolds over the years. Governments worldwide have also mandated strict regulatory framework in a bid to conserve energy, recycle waste energy, and limit greenhouse gas emissions.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Capital-intensive market. The global heating equipment market is capital-intensive. With the decline in the global economy, global heating equipment market vendors have been facing difficulty in investing heavily in R&D activities and marketing campaigns. In addition, many end-users are struggling to purchase heating equipment as it requires a high initial investment. Many residential consumers in developing countries are facing challenges in adopting domestic heating equipment such as household furnaces and other heating equipment.



Key vendors

Daikin Industries

Ingersoll-Rand

Lennox International

Robert Bosch

United Technologies

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k6bkjx/global_heating

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716