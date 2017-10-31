

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH) said that its Board approved an incremental $200 million increase to the share repurchase authorization. This increase brings the total repurchase authorization to $500 million.



In addition, the company paid $8.2 million in cash dividends to shareholders during the third quarter of 2017. The next quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.35 per common share was approved by the board of directors, and is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2017 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2017.



Based on the company's current expectations regarding production levels at its coking coal operations, Arch has lowered its coking coal sales volume guidance for the year. Arch now expects to sell between 6.6 million tons and 6.8 million tons of coking coal in 2017. At the midpoint of its volume guidance level, Arch is now more than 98 percent committed on coking coal sales for the full year, with 10 percent of that committed volume exposed to index-based pricing.



Furthermore, given strong demand fundamentals for U.S. thermal coal globally, Arch has raised its thermal coal sales guidance to reflect increased shipments from the company's Other Thermal segment. Arch now expects to sell between 90 million tons and 96 million tons of thermal coal in 2017. At the midpoint of guidance, Arch's thermal sales are 99 percent committed for full year 2017.



