

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) announced earnings for its third quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $76.96 million, or $0.47 per share. This was up from $71.46 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $566.76 million. This was up from $554.38 million last year.



The GEO Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $76.96 Mln. vs. $71.46 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.47 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.3% -Revenue (Q3): $566.76 Mln vs. $554.38 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.52 - $2.54 Full year revenue guidance: $2.25 Bln



