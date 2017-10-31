

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Growth Properties Inc. (GGP) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $354.56 million, or $0.37 per share. This was higher than $336.24 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $578.36 million. This was up from $554.49 million last year.



General Growth Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $354.56 Mln. vs. $336.24 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.4% -EPS (Q3): $0.37 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.7% -Revenue (Q3): $578.36 Mln vs. $554.49 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.46 - $0.48



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX