

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) said that it agreed to acquire Columbus Manufacturing, Inc., an authentic, premium deli meat and salami company, from Chicago-based Arbor Investments for the purchase price of about $850 million.



Total annual sales are approximately $300 million with an expected growth rate in excess of 5 percent. Hormel Foods expects this acquisition to be modestly accretive to earnings per share in fiscal 2018. Full-year accretion in fiscal 2019 is expected to be between 6 to 8 cents per share.



The company said it will continue to operate from California and will report into the Refrigerated Foods segment. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals in the United States.



