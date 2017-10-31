TNF Inhibitors 2017 - A Pipeline Analysis Report - By Therapy, Roa & Molecule Type

DUBLIN, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "TNF Inhibitors - A Pipeline Analysis Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The TNF inhibitors pipeline analysis report includes ongoing clinical and non-clinical trends in the global TNF inhibitors market. The anti-TNF drugs are among the top 10 global blockbuster drugs and have dominated the global pharmaceutical market landscape for many years. The report includes classification of the pipeline by type of molecules such monoclonal antibody, polyclonal antibody, recombinant fusion protein, and a small molecule.

Around 45% of TNF inhibitors in pipeline are being evaluated for the treatment of RA. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 78 million (26%) US adults aged 18 years or older are projected to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis by 2040.

TNF is involved in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and refractory asthma. Besides its biological importance, TNF is important in terms of commercial value as anti-TNF antibody medicines are one of the world's best-selling medicines.

For instance, adalimumab (anti-TNF antibody) is one of the top-selling medicines with global sales of over $10,000 million per year. The total annual sales of various anti-TNFs/anti-TNF receptor (TNFR) drugs are exceeding $25,000 million globally, thus making anti-TNFs as one of the most profitable drug classes. The importance of TNF inhibitors becomes much more relevant due to its use in the treatment of various health conditions.

Most of the TNF inhibitors being evaluated currently in the pipeline are biologicals. Moreover, six of the top 10 best-selling pharmaceuticals are biologicals and nearly half of all clinical trials are conducted for injectable proteins related to antibodies. Due to its effective outcome in the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, TNF inhibitors are considered as the physicians first choice of treatment globally for such devastating health conditions.

Major companies

Pfizer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Novartis

Amgen

Mochida Pharmaceutical

Hanall

BioPharma

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Tnf Inhibitor Insight



Part 05: Pipeline Landscape



Part 06: Pipeline Molecules By Vendors



Part 07: Comparative Analysis



Part 08: Indication Analysis



Part 09: Marketed Drugs



Part 10: Therapeutic Assessment By Therapy



Part 11: Therapeutic Assessment By Roa



Part 12: Therapeutic Assessment By Molecule Type



Part 13: Key Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qmndn9/tnf_inhibitors

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716