Mindtree Recognized as a Global Leader in Digital Services by Zinnov

Report cites Mindtree's leadership across critical services for digital transformation

Mindtree, a global digital transformation and technology services company, has been named a leader in 'Zinnov Zones for Digital Services' for 2017, a key industry benchmark for digital service providers. The company has been recognized for its core digital strengths, including breadth of service offerings, innovation capability, ecosystem leverage, proprietary assets, and new engagement models. The rating also considered the scale of Mindtree's digital business, clientele and talent.

Zinnov Zones is an annual rating from Zinnov for global technology service providers in the areas of digital services, product engineering services, robotics automation, Internet of Things, retail and media & entertainment.

Zinnov, in its global study of digital service providers, has placed Mindtree in the leadership zone across eight categories - digital consulting, experience & design, digital platform integration, data management & analytics, digital infrastructure, risk & security, digital operations, and digital workplace. This positioning underscores Mindtree's ability to drive business transformation with a digital-led vision by reimagining customer experiences, modernizing the ecosystem and processes and harnessing the power of data. Access the full report here.

"Enterprises today are building new customer engagement paradigms to stay relevant with AI, cloud and IoT as the foundation to differentiate," said Sreedhar Bhagavatheeswaran, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Digital Business at Mindtree. "This recognition by Zinnov reflects our position as an anchor partner for our clients across business transformation initiatives that leverage the latest digital technologies."

"Mindtree's digital strategy is pivoted on multiple solutions, IPs, and frameworks cutting across areas such as real time recommendations, social media intelligence, workforce productivity, customer analytics, and sales enablement," said Praveen Bhadada, Partner & Practice Head, Digital Transformation, Zinnov. "The company is also efficiently leveraging the ecosystem for building competencies in areas such as AI, machine learning, and chatbots, through multiple partnerships. Additionally, their strong capabilities on industry leading digital platforms from Microsoft, Adobe, Sitecore, and AWS help them drive scale in their digital business. The expansion of their digital lab, the Digital Pumpkin, to multiple geographic areas is testimony to their deep focus on innovation, further entrenching their position in the industry."

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] delivers digital transformation and technology services from ideation to execution, enabling Global 2,000 clients to outperform the competition. 'Born digital,' Mindtree takes an agile, collaborative approach to creating customized solutions across the digital value chain. At the same time, our deep expertise in infrastructure and applications management helps optimize your IT into a strategic asset. Whether you need to differentiate your company, reinvent business functions or accelerate revenue growth, we can get you there.

Visit http://www.mindtree.com to learn more.

About Zinnov

Zinnov was founded in 2002, with presence in Bangalore, Gurgaon, Silicon Valley, and Houston. Since its inception, Zinnov has built in-depth expertise in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation. With a strong foundation in Research and Strategy Consulting they enable their clients to accelerate growth and create efficiencies through innovation, productivity, technology, networked economies and cost savings. They work with clients in the software, automotive, telecom & networking, consumer electronics, storage, healthcare, financial services & retail, semiconductor verticals in U.S., Europe, Japanand India. For any further media queries, please contact Nitika Goel at media@zinnov.com.

