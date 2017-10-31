Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Worth 1,140.6 Million USD by 2025

PUNE, India, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market by Type (Planar and Tubular), Application (Power Generation, Combined Heat & Power, and Military), End-Use (Data Centers, Commercial & Retail, and APU), Region (North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 403.4 Million in 2017 to USD 1,140.6 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.88%, from 2017 to 2025. The global market is set to witness a significant growth due to government subsidies and fuel cell programs in the US, Japan, and Europe.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 88 Market Data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 133 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/solid-oxide-fuel-cell-market-39365796.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The power generation segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by application, during the forecast period.

The power generation segment was the largest segment by market share for the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market in 2016 and is projected to dominate the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market during the forecast period. The growth of the power generation segment is primarily driven by the increasing demand for efficient power generation by the commercial and retail end-use segments as well as data centers and telecom towers. Solid oxide fuel cells have an efficiency of as high as 67% as compared to other technologies, such as reciprocating engines which have an efficiency of less than 30%. The government subsidies and incentives given for fuel cell installations in the US and Japan are also driving the growth of the power generation segment.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=39365796

The planar segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by type, during the forecast period.

The planar segment held the largest market share in the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by type in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth of the planar segment is mainly attributed to the applications of the planar SOFC type in the power generation segment and transportation APU end-use. The planar type is the most commonly used type of solid oxide fuel cell for sub-megawatt and megawatt-scale installations. Companies, such as Bloom Energy (US) and Sunfire (Germany) which dominate the power generation segment, offer planar type SOFC.

North America: The leading market for solid oxide fuel cell

In this report, the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market has been analyzed with respect to three regions, namely, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The market in North America led the global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market in 2016. Government subsidies and incentives provided for the installation of solid oxide fuel cells for power generation applications was the driving factor for the growth in this region. The market in North America is dominated by the power generation segment, with Bloom Energy being the market leader in the supply of solid oxide fuel cells. Several commercial and retail outlets, such as Walmart, Home Depot, and Ikea are investing in solid oxide fuel cells to power their retail outlets and offices for cost saving and emission reduction. Data centers are also adopting solid oxide fuel cells for energy cost saving and efficient power generation. The military segment is also witnessing a growing demand for solid oxide fuel cells for stationary and portable power generation solutions.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=39365796

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of some of the top players in the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market. The key players include Bloom Energy (US), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Sunfire (Germany), and SOLIDpower (Italy). The leading players are trying to understand the markets in developing economies and are adopting various strategies to increase their market shares.

Browse Related Reports:

Offshore Wind Market By Component (Turbine, Sub-structure, and Electrical Infrastructure), Turbine Module, Sub-structure Type, Location (Shallow Water, Transitional Water, and Deep Water), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/offshore-wind-market-253452593.html

Concentrating Solar Power Market By Technology (Parabolic Trough, Power Tower, Linear Fresnel & Dish/Engine system), Component (Solar field, Power Block, and Thermal Storage), End-User (Utilities, EOR, & Others ), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/concentrating-solar-power-market-199506567.html

Subscribe Reports from Energy & Power Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/energy-and-power

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets