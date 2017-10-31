

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $70.51 million, or $0.79 per share. This was higher than $56.46 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $491.98 million. This was up from $448.31 million last year.



IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $70.51 Mln. vs. $56.46 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.79 vs. $0.62 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q3): $491.98 Mln vs. $448.31 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.22 - $3.26 Full year revenue guidance: $1.95 - $ 1.96 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX