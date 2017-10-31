sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

144,22 Euro		+3,161
+2,24 %
WKN: 888210 ISIN: US45168D1046 Ticker-Symbol: IX1 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
IDEXX LABORATORIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IDEXX LABORATORIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
139,85
141,96
12:24
140,82
142,04
12:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IDEXX LABORATORIES INC
IDEXX LABORATORIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IDEXX LABORATORIES INC144,22+2,24 %