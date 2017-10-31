Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their latest market segmentation study on the oilfield equipment market. The client, a global oilfield equipment manufacturer, wanted to develop an effective market segmentation strategy to gain a better understanding of their customer's needs and build a strong relationship with their existing customers. Additionally, the oilfield equipment manufacturer wanted to successfully reach out to different niche markets and sell their product offerings.

According to the market segmentation experts at Infiniti, "Rising oil extraction and refining activities are spurring the demand for oilfield equipment. Leading oilfield equipment manufacturers are adopting market segmentation studies to gain a stronger foothold in the market space."

Globally, the ongoing effort to discover new oilfields across various untapped regions are influencing the need for oilfield equipment. Factors like increasing technological advancements, rising global investments, and growing drilling activity are driving the demand for oilfield equipment. Manufacturers are also relying on market segmentation studies to identify the potential opportunities and optimize their current offerings.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to achieve a better competitive advantage over the other players in the market. The client was able to understand customer behavior regarding brand loyalty and brand affinity. Additionally, the oilfield equipment manufacturer was able to improve profitability and competitiveness and enhance their marketing and service efficiency.

This market segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify potential market opportunities and devise effective go-to-market strategies

Segment the potential customers into sub-segments based on their preferences

This market segmentation solution offered predictive insights on:

Gaining insights about entering potential markets and venturing into new segments

Classifying probable target groups, and benchmarking their product offerings

