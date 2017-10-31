PORTLAND, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Infomart Data Centers, a national wholesale data center provider, announces today that its Portland data center has achieved LEED Platinum® certification, the highest rating offered by the U.S. Green Building Council® (USGBC). Infomart Portland is the first data center in Oregon and among a select few in the nation to become LEED Platinum certified by the USGBC's LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design™) rating system, the foremost program for the design, construction, maintenance and operations of high-performance green buildings.

"Achieving the highest LEED distinction reinforces Infomart's leadership in building and operating sustainable data centers, including one of the most efficient facilities in the world in Infomart Portland," says John Sheputis, President, Infomart Data Centers. "Every facility we have built since 2008 has been LEED Gold certified. Achieving LEED Platinum certification in Oregon demonstrates our increasing commitment to sustainability and making responsible choices about energy procurement -- even when the cost is more than the higher-carbon alternative. We're proud to continue meeting our customers' environmental and IT performance goals through choice, openness, data transparency and collaboration."

LinkedIn is the principal tenant for the latest phase of construction that received the LEED Platinum certification. LinkedIn staff worked with Infomart and the company's contractors, including DPR Construction, McKinstry, Rosendin Electric, and Jackson Main as the project architect, to deliver the award-winning project.

Infomart Portland achieved LEED Platinum certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions aimed at achieving high performance in: sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality. The facility uses Direct Access rights to source power from the leading producer of hydro-electric power in the U.S., the Bonneville Power Administration. As a Direct Access purchaser of power, Infomart chooses the energy mix and suppliers for the data center, achieving a 96 percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions when compared to the national utility average and providing customers with low-carbon power at rates below the local utility tariffs.

"Achieving LEED certification is more than implementing sustainable practices. It represents a commitment to making the world a better place and influencing others to do better," said Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO, USGBC. "Given the extraordinary importance of climate protection and the central role of the building industry in that effort, Infomart Data Centers demonstrates their environmentally conscious leadership through their LEED certification of Infomart Portland."

Infomart Portland is one of the most efficient data centers in the United States, boasting a 99 percent efficient Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.16 in full economization mode, 100 percent aisle containment, and natural cooling methods to run the facility at least 70 percent of the year. Infomart Portland was also the first data center environment in which the user and landlord collaborated to achieve Uptime Institute's Efficient IT Certification, which certifies sustainable leadership in IT operation, evidencing better control of how resources are both consumed and allocated. Additionally, the facility holds the Uptime Institute Management & Operations (M&O) "Stamp of Approval," which verifies that Infomart's critical facilities management continues to be among the best in the world.

To learn more about Infomart Portland, visit www.infomartdatacenters.com/locations/portland.

About Infomart Data Centers

Founded in 2006, Infomart Data Centers is an award-winning industry leader in building, owning and operating highly efficient, cost-effective wholesale data centers. Each of its national facilities meet or exceed the highest industry standards in all operational categories of availability, security, connectivity and physical resilience. Recognized for its consistent excellence, Infomart Data Centers is dedicated to maintaining its reputation of reliability and best-in-class management while offering flexible solutions to meet the needs of its clients.

Since the company's inception, Infomart has demonstrated its commitment to environmental responsibility in designing and building energy-efficient and sustainable data centers for performance-driven organizations. Infomart Data Centers offers highly connected wholesale and colocation facilities in four Tier I markets throughout the United States, including San Jose, Calif.; Hillsboro, Ore.; Dallas; and Ashburn, Va. For more information, please visit www.infomartdatacenters.com or connect with Infomart on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the U.S. Green Building Council

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, a nationwide network of chapters and affiliates, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

