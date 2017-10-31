Infiniti Research, a global market and competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new market entry study on the manufacturing industry. The client, a renowned hydraulic hose and fittings manufacturer, wanted to enhance their product positioning and pricing strategy across niche market segments. The client wanted to improve their market performance and gain better profit margins for their products.

According to the market entry experts at Infiniti, "The growing need for urbanization and the rising demand for better infrastructure facilities are forcing major hose and fitting manufacturers to implement a strong market entry strategy."

Globally, the manufacturing industry is growing, and its relative size in an economy varies with its stage of development. Additionally, with the relentless growth in construction activities, hydraulic fittings have become an important part of construction equipment manufacturing. Organizations in the hose and fittings manufacturing space are leveraging robust market entry strategies to enhance their offerings across niche market segments.

The market entry solution offered by Infiniti helped the hydraulic hose fittings manufacturer to develop an effective marketing plan to maximize profits and ensure better business performance. The client also wanted to attract new customers and reduce the cost of their production. Additionally, the client wanted to develop a robust product pricing strategy to maximize profits and increase their returns.

This market entry strategy solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the potential target market and deliver goods and services

Increase brand awareness, sales volume, and business stability by entering a new market

This market entry strategy solution offered predictive insights on:

Penetrating across niche market segments and enhancing their offerings

Segmenting the market based on the product segmentation and portfolios

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

