

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) announced earnings for third quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $256.01 million, or $0.45 per share. This was down from $347.51 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $14.83 billion. This was down from $15.83 billion last year.



Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $256.01 Mln. vs. $347.51 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -26.3% -EPS (Q3): $0.45 vs. $0.59 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -23.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q3): $14.83 Bln vs. $15.83 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX