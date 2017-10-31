Appian Corporation: Appian Upgrades Low-Code Platform with Intelligent and Automatic CPU Parallelization

RESTON, Va., Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (http://www.appian.com/?utm_source=referral&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=low-code&utm_content=pressrelease-intelligent-and-automatic-cpu-parallelization) (NASDAQ:APPN), a leading Low-Code and Business Process Management platform provider, announced today the latest version of the Appian platform with patent pending intelligent and automatic parallelization for multi-core processing. This extends Appian's market leading Low-Code design experience, allowing Appian customers to capture complex rule and interface logic in a visual and intuitive design experience that does not require learning complex coding. Appian now stands as the only leading Low-Code Platform to offer automatic parallelization, with competing Low-Code vendors still requiring customers to develop in 3GL programming languages to take advantage of parallel computing.

Appian's latest innovation removes all complexity with programming for parallel computing - a computer science programming technique allowing a computation with many calculations to be carried out simultaneously. The upgrades intelligently analyze the design of a customer's software application built in Appian and automatically optimizes the code for parallelization across multiple CPU cores. Traditionally, developers must manually write code in 3GL development tools to take advantage of multi-core CPUs. Furthermore, as the number of CPU cores increases over time, from 4 to 16 and now 32 cores or more, writing code that takes maximum advantage of these cores becomes increasingly challenging.

Enterprises today increasingly require parallel computing to deliver the performance required for their complex business applications. Scenarios within Appian Records that retrieve data from multiple data sources in a single view can now be executed in parallel leading to large application performance gains. Preliminary testing by Appian has shown application performance has increased by as much as 300% in applications with multiple I/O operations.

"Automatic parallelization of a sequential program has long been considered the holy grail of parallel computing in computer science," said Michael Beckley, Chief Technology Officer with Appian. "Appian has achieved this through our patented SAIL engine by implementing intelligent analysis of a customer's algorithms. Through this, we can avoid common issues with parallel computing, such as race conditions, while also optimizing the execution of the sequential logic in parallel."

In addition, this release introduces a number of key features that accelerate a customer's time to solution as well as deliver compelling web and mobile user experiences. This includes:

Improved charting in reports and linking controls

Fast export to Microsoft Excel from Appian Reports

Support for the latest iPhone 8 / 8 Plus and iPhone X running iOS 11 and Android 8 mobile devices

Simplified integration design for connecting to common systems

Accelerated interface design for building rich user experiences

Beckley continued, "Appian has always believed in delivering a low-code platform that allows our customers to deliver powerful business applications with ease. Our customers have already seen a 10x to 20x increase in the speed to deliver new digital solutions, and now with automatic parallelization, their applications are on par with the most sophisticated solutions custom built in traditional programming languages."

The latest release of the Appian platform will be available to Appian customers and partners on November 17th, 2017. Appian will also be featuring this release with automatic parallelization at the upcoming developer conferences in Las Vegas, Nevada including Amazon AWS Re:Invent on November 27th to December 1st and Gartner Application Strategies & Solutions Summit on December 4th to December 6th.

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the results obtained by customers using the Appian low-code platform, the timing of the latest release of the Appian platform and the intent to feature the release at upcoming developer conferences, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Appian has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Appian believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to market acceptance of the Appian platform, risks related to customer satisfaction with the Appian platform, customer renewals and expansion of customer use of the platform, Appian's ability to release enhanced versions of its platform on a timely basis, and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Appian's prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on May 26, 2017, and subsequent reports that Appian has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Appian operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Appian's management to predict all risks, nor can Appian assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Appian may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, Appian cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

About Appian

Appian provides a leading low-code software development platform that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. The applications created on Appian's platform help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. For more information, visit www.appian.com (http://www.appian.com/?utm_source=referral&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=low-code&utm_content=pressrelease-intelligent-and-automatic-cpu-parallelization).

Media Contact:

Nicole Greggs

Director of Media Relations

+1 703-260-7868

nicole.greggs@appian.com (mailto:nicole.greggs@appian.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Appian Corporation via Globenewswire

