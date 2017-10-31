Partners Promotion at Abris Capital

WARSAW, Poland, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Abris Capital Partners is delighted to announce, that after several years of valuable contribution to the firm's investment activity, Wojtek Lukawski and Cezar Scarlat have been appointed as members of the Management Committee. Both appointments take effect immediately. At the same time, Cezar Scarlat who has been leading Abris operations in Romania for the last 4 years, has been appointed Senior Partner. We sincerely congratulate Wojtek and Cezar on their promotion.

Wojciech Lukawski has14 years of private equity experience, predominantly in Poland. He has successfully led transactions in Novago, AAA Auto and GetBack. Prior to joining Abris, Wojciech was on the board of two mass privatization funds in Poland and a CFO in the construction and textile industries. he also spent several years working in an M&A advisory. Wojciech's focus is on the consumer finance, automotive and logistics. Wojciech is a graduate of, and has a Masters Degree from Lodz University.

Cezar is Head of Abris Romania. At Abris, Cezar supervises Pehart and Green group investments Prior to this, Cezar worked for Bridgepoint Capital, covering CEE and was responsible for the Romanian market. Before Bridgepoint, Cezar worked for Nomura Investment Bank in London in their Mergers & Acquisition team. Cezar is a Wharton School MBA with triple major in Finance, Marketing and Operations and Harvard Business School OPM - Owner/President Management.

Abris Capital Partners is an independent private equity fund manager which invests in Central & Eastern Europe. Abris manages the capital commitments of many prestigious, international institutional investors including university endowment funds, pension funds, insurance companies and private asset managers. Since its inception in 2007, Abris has secured cumulative commitments of nearly €1.3 billion from investors, all targeted at mid-market opportunities in CEE.

For the past 10 years, Abris funds have been investing in local medium-sized companies, with sound fundamentals and exceptional development potential. Since 2007, Abris funds have made more than 20 investments in Poland and elsewhere in CEE. Amongst the businesses in Poland which have flourished under Abris ownership are Siódemka, Novago, Masterlease and Alumetal, the latter two being listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Other successful businesses remaining under Abris ownership include UrgentCargus in Romania, and GetBack, Graal and CARGOUNIT in Poland.