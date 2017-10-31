Ethernet Controller Market - Expected to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Ethernet controller market is projected to exhibit a lucrative growth potential during the forecast period. The growth of this market is propelled by the growing demand for high-performance applications, integration of advanced features, and small form factor and easy interface with 16 and 32-bit embedded CPUs. The market was valued at USD 8.28 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 11.89 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period.

The report covers the Ethernet controller market on the basis of function, packaging, bandwidth, applications, and geography. Among applications, consumer application accounted for the largest market size in 2016. Consumer applications comprise set-top box, video-over IP solutions, IP PBX & video phones, high-performance printers, gaming consoles, and IoT applications (such as digital signage and eHealth).

Among packaging, flip-chips and grid arrays are expected to lead the overall Ethernet controller market due to the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The flip-chip packaging methodology offers a smaller assembly in comparison with the traditional carrier-based system. This is because the chip sits on the circuit board directly and is smaller in height and area. Additionally, the wires are short and further helps in reducing inductance, thereby offering higher speed signals and better heat conductivity. Similarly, the grid arrays offer high density as it resolves the issue of volume manufacturing of a miniaturized package for an IC that consists of hundreds of pins. Also, grid arrays have a lower thermal resistance between the package and the PCB that helps for ease of heat dissipation from ICs to PCBs. Additionally, a grid array has a shorter distance between the package and the PCB that helps it achieve superior electrical performance in comparison to devices with a large number of pins.

APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the Ethernet controller market in 2017, followed by North America and Europe. The market in APAC is expected to have huge potential for growth because of the presence of countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Japan, and India. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the IoT industry and rapid modernization in APAC countries are some of the major factors that have led to the growth of the market in this region. This region has become a fulcrum for huge investments and business expansion opportunities.

Companies Mentioned



Broadcom

Cavium

Cirrus Logic

Davicom

Intel

Marvell

Microchip

Microsemi

Realtek

Silicon Laboratories

Synopsys

Texas Instruments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Ethernet Controller Market, By Function



7 Ethernet Controller Market, By Packaging



8 Ethernet Controller Market, By Bandwidth



9 Ethernet Controller Market, By Application



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profile



