

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate held steady in September, in line with expectations, data from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 11.1 percent in September, the same rate as in August.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 11.8 percent.



The number of unemployed declined by 0.2 percent from the previous month to 2.89 million in September.



The jobless rate among youth, aged between 15 and 24, increased to 35.7 percent from 35.1 percent in August.



