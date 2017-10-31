

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US forces have captured a Libyan militant believed to have involved in the attack on U. S. diplomatic facilities in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi in 2012, which killed four Americans, including a diplomat.



President Donald Trump said that under his orders, United States forces captured Mustafa al-Imam in Libya on Sunday.



He vowed that his government will not rest in its efforts to find and bring the perpetrators of the attacks in Benghazi to justice.



U. S. Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens and three other American officials - Glen Doherty, Sean Smith, and Tyrone Woods - were killed when the U. S. Consulate was invaded by heavily-armed militiamen on September 11, 2012.



Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the 46 year-old militant was charged with Federal offenses, and that upon his arrival to the U. S. he will be presented before a federal judge in Washington, D.C.



