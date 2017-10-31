

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $453 million, or $2.71 per share. This was higher than $289 million, or $1.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 26.3% to $5.29 billion. This was up from $4.19 billion last year.



Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $453 Mln. vs. $289 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 56.7% -EPS (Q3): $2.71 vs. $1.72 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 57.6% -Revenue (Q3): $5.29 Bln vs. $4.19 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 26.3%



