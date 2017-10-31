

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Drug giant Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday raised its forecast for fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings per share, above market estimates, while narrowed revenue forecast after reporting strong third-quarter results. In the third quarter, attributable net profit more than doubled, and adjusted profit topped market estimates, while sales were in line with their view.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Pfizer shares were gaining around 2.5 percent to trade at $36.



Ian Read, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, 'Looking ahead, we are encouraged by the convergence of two positive trends: an expected decline in the unfavorable revenue impact associated with product losses of exclusivity and the beginning of an expected multi-year wave of potential new product launches and product line extensions driven by our pipeline. We believe that the convergence of these trends, coupled with anticipated continued strong growth from the aforementioned innovative products, positions the Company for long-term success.'



For fiscal 2017, the company raised the midpoint of adjusted earnings per share guidance range by $0.03 to a range of $2.58 to $2.62, compared to previous estimate of $2.54 to $2.60.



The midpoint of the new guidance range for adjusted earnings per share implies 8% growth compared with last year.



Revenues are now expected to be $52.4 billion to $53.1 billion, compared to previous estimate of $52.0 billion to $54.0 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.56 per share on revenues of $52.72 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In the third quarter, net income attributable to the company more than doubled to $2.84 billion or $0.47 per share from $1.36 billion or $0.22 per share a year ago.



Adjusted income was $4.06 billion, compared to $3.76 billion last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.67, compared to $0.61 last year.



Revenues for the quarter increased 1 percent to $13.17 billion from prior year's $13.05 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $0.65 per share on revenues of $13.17 billion for the quarter.



The increase in revenues reflected operational growth of 1%, slightly offset by the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange of $54 million.



Excluding the revenues for HIS in the prior-year quarter and the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange, revenues increased 4%.



Innovative Health revenues increased 11% operationally to $8.12 billion, driven by continued growth from key growth drivers, notably Ibrance, Eliquis, Xtandi and Xeljanz, all of which are products that are early in their patent-protected lifecycle in attractive therapeutic areas.



Essential Health revenues declined 11% operationally, negatively impacted by a 22% operational decline from Peri-LOE Products. Revenues in the segment remained challenged primarily due to continued headwinds from products that recently lost marketing exclusivity and product supply.



However, the company said it had solid operational growth in emerging markets and in biosimilars.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX