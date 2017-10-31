

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) announced the company now expects 2017 revenues to grow 14% to 15%, an increase from the previous projection of 9% to 11% growth. EBIT is expected to be in the range of 11.8% to 12.2% of sales, which is unchanged from the prior guidance except for the inclusion of the impact of the new Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies joint venture.



Third quarter revenues were $5.3 billion increased 26% from the same quarter in 2016. Revenues in North America increased 25% due to higher demand in truck, oil and gas and construction markets. International sales grew 28% primarily due to strong truck and construction demand in China, sales of new products in India, and increased demand from global mining customers. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was $640 million, or 12.1% of sales, an increase from $398 million, or 9.5% of sales, a year ago.



