

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) announced a profit for third quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $417 million, or $0.82 per share. This was lower than $444 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $417 Mln. vs. $444 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.1% -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $0.88 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.84



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 - $3.00



